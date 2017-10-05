Police shoot at actor filming bank robbery scene

Police in America shot at a man who was dressed as a bank robbery while filming a movie.

An officer in Crawfordsville, Indiana, told the man exiting a bank in a balaclava to put down his weapon. In the confusion the actor failed to drop the gun, as he instead tried to explain the misunderstanding.

As the actor still had the weapon in his hand, the officer fired a bullet, which missed the man.

The police officer then told the man to get on the ground and shouted at another to stay within the back as he attempted to open the door.

The film crew had failed to tell local authorities about the filming.

The Crawfordsville Police Department said: "The subject did not immediately comply with the officer's commands and raised the gun pointing it at the officer” during the September incident.

“Officers later determined that the firearm was a movie prop and that the subject was part of a movie being filmed at the time of the incident.

“Those filming the movie had not notified authorities they would be shooting in area business and on public thoroughfares.”