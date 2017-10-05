Risk of gales in the south and east with strong winds elsewhere

Early rain on Thursday will soon clear in the southern counties, and then much of the UK will see a breezy, sunny day although a few showers will keep feeding onto some western, northern and eastern coasts.

However, the main feature of the day will be the strength of the wind.

There is a risk of gales across eastern and perhaps southeastern England at first, and while winds will moderate throughout the day, it will remain blustery.

Windy too across the northeast of Scotland where gales are also possible.

Generally, it will feel on the cool side, with a top temperature of 17 Celsius (63F).