Delays and cancellations expected as rail strikes hit services

Commuters face delays and cancellations on Thursday as a fresh wave of rail strikes hits services across the country, as the dispute over the role of guards and driver-only trains rumbles on.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia are staging a second 24-hour walkout of the week, with no sign of the deadlock being broken.

Workers on the new South Western Railway franchise are set to join the strikes after voting heavily in favour of industrial action over a similar row.

The RMT has accused Southern of "bullying" tactics, claiming the company has threatened to target the pensions of those taking strike action as well as taking "further sanctions".

General Secretary Mick Cash said: "Southern Rail, a company that earlier this year encouraged passengers to 'strike back' against front line staff, has once again dredged the depths of industrial relations with this outrageous threat to their staff pensions that is pure bare-faced bullying.

"If Southern seriously think that RMT will lift the campaign for safe and accessible railservices for all on the basis of threats and intimidation then they should think again.

"Instead of resorting to the gutter tactics of the playground bully Southern should start acting responsibly and should get round the table with the trade union for serious talks aimed at resolving the longest running industrial dispute in Britain."