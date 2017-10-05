Sir Edward Heath 'would have been interviewed under caution' over child sex abuse allegations, report states

Former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath would have been interviewed under caution if he had been alive to face allegations of historical child sex abuse, a report has revealed.

The report details the results of Operation Conifer, an investigation led by Wiltshire Police on behalf of the National Police Service launched in 2015 when Sir Edward was named as a suspect.

Seven of the 42 claims against him - which included rape and indecent assault of children aged as young as 10 - met the criteria for further investigation, Wiltshire Police said.

But 19 allegations would have been discounted due to "undermining information" being available.

It comes after a leading criminologist, who helped police with the inquiry, told ITV News that some of the evidence was "fantastical", and exposed a "catalogue of fabrication".