2 Sisters owner 'warned about food safety breaches eight years ago'

Owner Ranjit Singh Boparan. Credit: Rex Features

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner and chief executive of 2 Sisters Food Group, was allegedly told eight years ago that staff at one of his factories were "fiddling" the dates on fresh chicken. Jack Dromey MP has told ITV News that he warned Ranjit Singh Boparan about practices at the company during a face-to-face meeting in December 2009. At the time Dromey was the Deputy General Secretary of the Unite union. He recalls meeting with Boparan to discuss the reinstatement of 59 workers who the company had sacked from its Site A facility in Smethwick for taking unofficial strike action. This site has since been closed. At the meeting, Dromey says he presented Boparan with concerns about the re-labeling of chicken meat.

Inside 2 Sisters plant Site D. Credit: ITV News/the Guardian

Dromey claims he told Boparan in 2009 he had "clear evidence from [Boparan's] workers that the dating of chicken meat was being fiddled...changing the dates to sell chicken to the supermarkets when they should have been throwing that chicken away". Dromey says at no point during the conversation did Boparan deny that the re-labeling of chicken had been happening. "He didn't for one minute demur from anything I said...he accepted that there were practices within the company that he said the company was already addressing and they were determined to clean up their act. " Shortly after the meeting in 2009, 2 Sisters agreed to reinstate the 59 workers and the dispute came to an end. Dromey's contact with 2 Sisters ended when he was elected MP for Birmingham Erdington in 2010. A week ago an investigation by ITV News and the Guardian raised serious concerns about poor food safety standards at a 2 Sisters factory, Site D, in West Bromwich. In one instance, our undercover reporter filmed "date of kill" labels being changed on crates of chicken crown to disguise the age of the meat. Dromey claims that in 2009 the same practice was taking place at a different 2 Sisters factory, Site A, which closed in June this year.

Undercover footage from inside a 2 Sisters factory. Credit: ITV News/the Guardian