A cloudy and damp start to the weekend.

Southeast England will have clear spells at first tonight, and it will turn chilly. Elsewhere, cloud will thicken from the northwest bringing rain, accompanied by strengthening winds. Turning showery in the north later, with some heavy bursts possible.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and windy, with some rain. Southern England and south Wales will remain damp in the afternoon. Elsewhere some brightness is possible, but with showers too.

Sunday will be somewhat brighter for many, but with showers, mainly in the north and west.

ITV Weather Presenter Becky Mantin with the latest forecast: