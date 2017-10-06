Amazon continue to sell baby positioners despite 12 deaths in US

Amazon will continue to sell the sleep positioners. Credit: PA

Retailer Amazon will continue to sell sleep positioners for babies despite warnings they can suffocate infants. A number of companies, including John Lewis and Tesco, will no longer stock the products following claims from US authorities that the positioners are unsafe. The death of 12 babies in America have been linked to using the product, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), caused by the babies rolling from their side to their front, resulting in suffocation. Baby positioners purpose is to keep a child in one position, on their back, while they sleep, and are marketed as being suitable for use up to the age of six months. Amazon say they won't comment on the matter.

This is an example of a baby positioner. Credit: Amazon

John Lewis says it will no longer sell the Cocoonababy Sleep Positioner. It still has a range of "nests" and "pods" for sale including the Cocoonababy nest and the Sleepyhead. John Lewis told said on Twitter these products are not considered sleep positioners and are therefore still on sale. A statement from John Lewis said: "We have one baby sleep positioner and as a precautionary measure we are removing it from sale." Tesco have also stopped retailing the positioners, a spokesman for the company said: "We have removed these products from our website as a precautionary measure."

The product aims to keep a baby in one position while it sleeps. Credit: JoJo Maman Bebe

Several of the products were still available on eBay but a spokeswoman said it was planning to remove them. She said: "Following recent recommendations by US authorities, items of this nature will now be prohibited from being sold on our platform. "Our team will be informing sellers and removing any listings that contravene our policies." Mothercare has also removed some products from sale. The FDA said its safety advice was to "never use infant sleep positioners. Using this type of product to hold an infant on his or her side or back is dangerous". "The federal government has received reports about babies who have died from suffocation associated with their sleep positioners," it said. "In most of these cases, the babies suffocated after rolling from their sides to their stomachs. "In addition to reports about deaths, the federal government also has received reports about babies who were placed on their backs or sides in positioners - but were later found in other, dangerous positions within or next to these products."

Tesco have removed positioners as a precaution. Credit: PA