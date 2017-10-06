Ben Stokes will not travel with England's Ashes tour party

Ben Stokes will not travel with the England squad to Australia when the Ashes tour party leaves on October 28.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have said the all-rounder is not being ruled out of the series but his departure is at least being delayed due to an ongoing police investigation.

The 26-year-old vice-captain was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last month. He was released without charge but remains under investigation.

Stokes, who is also subject to internal disciplinary action, has had his central contract renewed by the ECB, however.

Meanwhile, the governing body has also announced that seamer Steven Finn has been added to the Ashes touring squad.

England team director Andrew Strauss said: "With the Ashes just around the corner, it's important to give the players, the coaching staff and supporters some clarity around a complex situation.

"This decision will help us in the weeks ahead and give every player and the whole England set-up the best chance to focus on the challenge ahead in Australia.

"Steven is a high-quality cricketer, with considerable experience of both international cricket and Australian conditions. The selectors believe he will add to the range of options and the squad will be further supported by the arrival of the Lions in Australia in November.

"We have spoken to Ben and assured him that our decision in no way prejudges the outcome of the ongoing police investigation or cricket discipline commission process, as can be seen by the award of central contracts."