British troops rushed to help victims amid Vegas shooting terror
British troops have recounted how they rushed to help wounded and dying victims, after a night off-duty in Las Vegas descended into terror and chaos amid the biggest mass shooting in recent US history.
Troops from The 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards described using their first aid training to tend to those injured in the attack by gunman Stephen Paddock in which 58 people have died.
The regiment has been stationed in California for training exercises in the weeks leading up to the attack.
Six servicemen spoke to Good Morning Britain about the ordeal, including Trooper Stuart Finlay who was out celebrating his 25th birthday with two other servicemen when the shooting began.
He was not concerned for his own safety, he was just trying to help as many people as he could, he said, including a lady who was around his age who had been shot in the lower back.
"At first all we had was towels from the apartment we were in. I applied pressure onto that.
"And then I used someone's shirt then to tie around the towel to keep the pressure down. I was probably there for around 10, 20 minutes reassuring her, making sure she was fine," he said.
He then helped another woman who had been shot in the leg, elevating her leg to reduce the bleeding, before the two women were taken to hospital.
Trooper Ross Woodward described seeing lots of civilians with casualties, people frozen in place and screaming. He said they tried to move people away from danger, before going to the aid of the injured.
One of those was a man who was shot in the lower back.
Trooper Woodward explains at that point he asked a woman to stay by the man's side so he could tend to other victims, including a wheelchair user who had been shot in the back as well.
Trooper Chris May, who got split up from his two friends during the chaos, credited his military training for the brave and selfless response shown by the troops.
"We all have the knowledge, thanks to our training that we knew we could try and help and hopefully make a difference," he said.
Their actions that night won acclaim from the Prime Minister, who thanked them for their efforts earlier this week.
Stephen Paddock left 58 people dead and 489 injured when he opened fire on Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night.