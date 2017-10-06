British troops rushed to help victims amid Vegas shooting terror

British troops have recounted how they rushed to help wounded and dying victims, after a night off-duty in Las Vegas descended into terror and chaos amid the biggest mass shooting in recent US history. Troops from The 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards described using their first aid training to tend to those injured in the attack by gunman Stephen Paddock in which 58 people have died. The regiment has been stationed in California for training exercises in the weeks leading up to the attack.

Investigators at the scene of the shooting in Las Vegas Credit: PA

Six servicemen spoke to Good Morning Britain about the ordeal, including Trooper Stuart Finlay who was out celebrating his 25th birthday with two other servicemen when the shooting began.

Trooper Stuart Finlay was out celebrating his 25th birthday when chaos and terror descended on Las Vegas Credit: Good Morning Britain, ITV

He was not concerned for his own safety, he was just trying to help as many people as he could, he said, including a lady who was around his age who had been shot in the lower back. "At first all we had was towels from the apartment we were in. I applied pressure onto that. "And then I used someone's shirt then to tie around the towel to keep the pressure down. I was probably there for around 10, 20 minutes reassuring her, making sure she was fine," he said. He then helped another woman who had been shot in the leg, elevating her leg to reduce the bleeding, before the two women were taken to hospital. Trooper Ross Woodward described seeing lots of civilians with casualties, people frozen in place and screaming. He said they tried to move people away from danger, before going to the aid of the injured.

Trooper Woodward tended to victims who had gun shot wounds Credit: Good Morning Britain, ITV

One of those was a man who was shot in the lower back.

I applied direct pressure using a jumper. He was holding my hands and saying 'I cant breath, I can't breath'. Three minutes later, he was still saying, more panicked, he can't breath. And after that he had gone, there was no response from him. I checked his pulse, so I realised he had passed away. – Trooper Ross Woodward

Trooper Woodward explains at that point he asked a woman to stay by the man's side so he could tend to other victims, including a wheelchair user who had been shot in the back as well.

Tributes are left near the scene of the shooting in Las Vegas Credit: PA