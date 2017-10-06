Donald Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remarks as he meets military leaders

Donald Trump has sparked confusion and speculation as he said a meeting with some of his top military leaders could be "the calm before the storm".

The US President made the remarks to reporters, but declined to detail what he was referring to.

"You guys know what this represents?" he asked. "Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."

"What storm Mr. President?" one reporter shouted. "ISIS? North Korea? Iran?"

He replied simply: "You'll find out".

Mr Trump also deflected questions by saying: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that."