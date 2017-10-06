- ITV Report
Donald Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remarks as he meets military leaders
Donald Trump has sparked confusion and speculation as he said a meeting with some of his top military leaders could be "the calm before the storm".
The US President made the remarks to reporters, but declined to detail what he was referring to.
"You guys know what this represents?" he asked. "Maybe it's the calm before the storm. Could be the calm, the calm before the storm."
"What storm Mr. President?" one reporter shouted. "ISIS? North Korea? Iran?"
He replied simply: "You'll find out".
Mr Trump also deflected questions by saying: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that."
The President made the foreboding message to reporters who had been called at the last minute to document a dinner he was hosting at the White House for military leaders and their spouses.
Earlier in the evening, Mr Trump has said they would be discussing the most pressing military issues facing the country, including tensions with North Korea and Iran.
He had said "tremendous progress" had been made with respect to the Islamic State group, adding, "I guess the media's going to be finding out about that over the next short period of time."
He denounced Iran, saying the country should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, and offered another stark warning to North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
"We cannot allow this dictatorship to threaten our nation or allies with unimaginable loss of life," he said, vowing to "do what we must do to prevent that from happening and it will be done, if necessary. Believe me."
He also said that, moving forward, he expects those in the room to provide him with "a broad range of military options, when needed, at a much faster pace."