EuroMillions jackpot winner could scoop £168 million

A lucky lottery winner could scoop £168 million on Friday, the largest jackpot ever offered in the UK.

Tuesday's £167 million jackpot rolled over after the draw went unclaimed. Changing exchange rates means the figure has likely increased.

Should a single ticket win the EuroMillions prize, now at the maximum 190 million euro figure, the holder would become the UK and Europe’s biggest ever winner.

Organizers are expected a 200% bump in sales, with Camelot estimating around 26,000 tickets will be sold every minute ahead of the 7.30pm draw.

"The extraordinary sum would be life-changing whether won by an individual or syndicate,” said Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winners' adviser.

"It would enable them to transform their life, as well as the lives of their friends and family, and we are ready to support them from the moment they claim," he added.