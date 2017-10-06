- ITV Report
-
EuroMillions jackpot winner could scoop £168 million
A lucky lottery winner could scoop £168 million on Friday, the largest jackpot ever offered in the UK.
Tuesday's £167 million jackpot rolled over after the draw went unclaimed. Changing exchange rates means the figure has likely increased.
Should a single ticket win the EuroMillions prize, now at the maximum 190 million euro figure, the holder would become the UK and Europe’s biggest ever winner.
Organizers are expected a 200% bump in sales, with Camelot estimating around 26,000 tickets will be sold every minute ahead of the 7.30pm draw.
"The extraordinary sum would be life-changing whether won by an individual or syndicate,” said Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winners' adviser.
"It would enable them to transform their life, as well as the lives of their friends and family, and we are ready to support them from the moment they claim," he added.
Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, currently hold the record for the largest win. They scooped £161 million in 2011.
The biggest UK winner this year was an anonymous ticket-holder, who pocketed £87 million.
Should a single winner land the big prize, they would become the 671st richest person in the UK, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.
What could you buy with £168 million?
- The Aston Martin DBR1, raced by Stirling Moss, sold earlier this year for £17.5 million. The winner could by it nine times over.
- Donald Trump said his private jet cost $100 million (£76 million). So the winner could buy two of them.
- A first class return ticket from London to Sydney costs around £7,500. That means the winner could fly to Australia and back in luxury 22400 times.