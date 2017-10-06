Fine and chilly start to Friday

Friday will see a fine and chilly start for much of the UK, with a touch of grass frost in many rural areas in the north.

There will be plenty of bright autumnal sunshine through the morning, and the south and east of the UK will hold onto the sunshine through the afternoon.

Further north and the sunshine will become increasingly hazy as cloud spreads in from the west, with patchy rain spreading across Scotland from the late afternoon onwards, and with the rain reaching Northern Ireland by evening.

Maximum temperatures 16 Celsius (61F), with light winds for most.