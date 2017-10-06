Battle for Raqqa: ITV News visits square where Islamic State carried out countless executions

ITV News has spent several days on the frontline of the battle to recapture the Syrian city of Raqqa from so-called Islamic State. Senior International Correspondent John Irvine, cameraman Sean Swan and Middle East News Editor Lutfi Abu Aun, were with liberating forces who believe victory over what they call the IS 'death cult' is close.

Coalition forces believe the last remaining fighters for the so-called Islamic State extremist group in Raqqa are facing their final days. They have hidden themselves away in a hospital, with around 1,000 civilians acting as a human shield, which has been hampering the advance of Kurdish fighters on the ground.

Clock Tower Square is where IS carried out beheadings and crucifixions. Credit: ITV News

But according to the US-backed coalition, which launched an assault to recapture the city in June, they look likely to succeed before the end of the month. Raqqa was IS's 'capital' in Syria since it was seized by militants in 2014. At the group's peak, it controlled the entire city. Clock Tower Square at the heart of the city not only used to house the group's headquarters - now little more than a pile of rubble - it's where supporters carried out beheadings and crucifixions. It's also where Mohammed Emwazi, aka Jihadi John, was killed in a coalition drone strike.

They say they want revenge for the attack on their people. Credit: ITV News / Sean Swan

Among those fighting are women from the Yazidi sect, which was targeted in a genocidal assault three years ago. Thousands were forced to flee towns and villages, starting a new life as refugees. These women left the camp to join the frontline in Raqqa, saying they wanted to free those being held captive and raped by militants. They also want revenge, they say - and now, it seems they're just days away from getting their wish.