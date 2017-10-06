- ITV Report
-
Liz Dawn funeral: Fans and cast to attend service for Coronation Street's Vera Duckworth
The cast of Coronation Street will join family and fans for the funeral of Liz Dawn at Salford Cathedral on Friday.
The actress, who endeared herself to millions as Vera Duckworth in the long-running soap, died at home on last Monday. She was 77.
Dawn, who landed the role of Duckworth in 1974, spent 34 years on the show’s famous cobbled streets, finding fame as part of an on-screen couple alongside Jack, played by the late Bill Tarmey.
The actress was written out of the show in 2008 after being diagnosed with lung disease emphysema. Her final role was a 2015 appearance in Emmerdale.
In a statement announcing her death, Dawn’s family called her the "love, light and inspiration in our lives."
The funeral, which is scheduled to start at 2pm, will be followed by a private family committal.