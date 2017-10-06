Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Model targeted by rape threats after posing with hairy legs

HAIRY_MODEL_web0610 Play video

A Swedish model has sparked controversy and has even been targeted by rape threats after posing in an Adidas advert with hairy legs.

While many spoke up in support of the advert, which stars Arvida Byström, it also sparked a flurry of angry comments calling her "disgusting", "ugly" and "unfeminine".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In a post to Instagram, 26-year-old Byström revealed that she had been targeted by rape threats in personal messages sent via social media

My photo from the @adidasoriginals superstar campaign got a lot of nasty comments last week.

Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair.

Literally I've been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can't even begin to imagine what it's like to not posses all these privileges and try to exist in the world.

– Arvida Byström, via Instagram

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Byström is also a photographer, and frequently poses with her body hair on show.

According to Adidas, which describes her as an "artist, photographer, model and cyber sensation", she uses her work to "question femininity and gender standards using so-called 'girly' aesthetics".

  • Watch the advert here: