Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland and Ireland allies in Brexit negotiations

Ireland and Scotland will be allies in the Brexit negotiations, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland's First Minister told business leaders in Dublin that she will argue for the Irish border to remain open in the wake of the UK's departure from the European Union.

The SNP leader continued that the Republic of Ireland and Scotland are already united on virtually every issue of substance relating to Brexit.

After talks with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar - which focused on Brexit - Ms Sturgeon told an audience of about 1,500 business figures that staying in the European single market and the customs union is the obvious answer to the negotiations.

"The fact that the UK Government is committed to leaving the EU means that Scotland - like Ireland, and like Northern Ireland - now faces a dilemma which is not of our choosing. We want to remain a full member of the EU but face being taken out against our will," she said.

"We deeply regret that.

"However, we believe that if the UK is determined to leave the European Union, it should remain a member of the single market and the customs union.

"In my view, that is the obvious compromise solution. It's democratically justified - the vote to leave was a very narrow one across the UK and two of the four nations of the UK chose to remain."