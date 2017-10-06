Plague kills 24 in Madagascar

An outbreak of the plague has killed 24 people in Madagascar.

At least 114 people have been infected with plague and the disease is affecting large urban areas unlike past outbreaks, increasing the risk of transmission, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The outbreak in recent weeks has led to the country's government banning large public gatherings in the capital in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Local media reported that in the capital, Antananarivo, five people have died of the plague, including a basketball coach from the Seychelles who was participating in a tournament.

The coach, 49-year-old Alix Allisop, died in a hospital on Wednesday after experiencing breathing problems, according to media in the Seychelles.

The Government has told children to stay home from school in the coming days as it undertakes a campaign to disinfect classrooms in the capital.

Plague has also been reported in other cities on the African island.