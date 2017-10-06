Prime Minister Theresa May's leadership in fresh challenge as opponents plot to force her out

Prankster Simon Bodkin hands Mrs May a fake P45 form as she delivers her keynote speech. Credit: PA

Theresa May's leadership is facing a fresh challenge as opponents plot to force her out. While critics of the Prime Minister were said to be attempting to "drum up" a delegation of around 30 MPs to tell Mrs May she has lost support and must resign, her allies and Cabinet members have been rallying around her. Following the General Election which was called by Mrs May and saw the Tories lose their majority in the House of Commons her leadership has repeatedly come under question. The already febrile mood was heightened by Mrs May's conference address in Manchester when a prankster managed to hand her a fake P45, part of the stage set fell down, and she struggled with a persistent cough. Former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps has said the Tories "must look for a new leader" after he was accused of leading a plot to oust the Prime Minister. Mr Shapps is also reported to have prepared a list of Conservative MPs who are calling on Mrs May to resign.

Former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps addresses the 2014 conference. Credit: PA

Under party rules, 48 MPs would need to write to the party's backbench 1922 Committee expressing no confidence in Mrs May in order to trigger a leadership contest. Speaking to Sky News, Mr Shapps said the list "has been growing, and this week didn't help. "There are five former Cabinet ministers, one former minister, and quite a lot of the backbenchers. "We think May is a decent person doing her best - but she led us into an election with that result. We're not pointing any fingers." He is reported to have said that the list was "pretty much my initiative" and that he holds "the list myself and I know a number of people on the list have texted the Chief Whip directly then informed me". Regarding Mrs May's leadership, Mr Shapps reportedly told the broadcaster: "If something isn't working, you have to do something about it. We are very unhappy about the situation. "We don't want to write a formal letter - we don't want to do make it difficult and embarrassing for Theresa. When the time is right we'll give the list to Theresa." Meanwhile, Mr Shapps, who was co-chair of the party between 2012 and 2015, told the BBC that Tory MPs are "perfectly within their rights" to urge Theresa May to quit. He continued that she is a "perfectly decent person" but had "rolled the dice" and lost over her decision to call a snap election.

The Prime Minister was plagued by a cough during her speech. Credit: PA

Mr Shapps' discontent with Mrs May's premiership has been echoed by former cabinet member Ed Vaizey, who said he found it "increasingly difficult" to see a way forward under her leadership. Mr Vaizey, who was sacked by Mrs May when she became Prime Minister, told BBC Oxford: "I think there will be quite a few people who will now be pretty firmly of the view that she should resign. "The Tory Party conference was a great opportunity to reboot the party and therefore reboot the country to give it a clear sense of direction, and that didn't happen. "So yes, I am concerned. I am finding it increasingly difficult to see a way forward at the moment, and it worries me." However, others have insisted Mrs May should continue as leader for the sake of the party in the face of the threat from the resurgent Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn. Amber Rudd has backed Mrs May, saying she "should stay" despite the "presentation fails" in her conference speech, and instead urged the party to look at the policies set out in it instead. In an article for The Daily Telegraph, the Home Secretary wrote: "We, Theresa May's Government, want to ... set out a better path, one that actually leads to a prosperous, secure and united country. "We can do that, and we will under her leadership. She should stay. "Do not doubt that the Prime Minister's absolute commitment to tackling the injustices is a real one. And as the Prime Minister also said this week, we are at a turning point for the nation. "Trust that it is us who will take Britain in the right direction."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd believes Mrs May 'should stay'. Credit: PA