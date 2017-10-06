Time for Theresa May to do or quit

Credit: PA

Almost everyone who saw Theresa May's ordeal of a speech at Tory conference feels sorry for her. The problem for her is that leaders with more than a temporary shelf life don't need pity. They want and need respect - and because she has been struggling to regain that, she is vulnerable. That is why the manoeuvres of the former Tory chairman Grant Shapps to see her ousted - which began in a public sense when he appeared on Peston on Sunday last weekend - are more damaging than Boris Johnson's recent civil disobedience.

Johnson's public display of disloyalty can be characterised as the cynical pursuit of personal ambition. Shapps can present himself - for all his own thwarted ambition - as the mouthpiece of anxious backbenchers and members. So the life-or-death question for May is whether Shapps and Johnson are in cahoots. Her team think that they are. One of them told me this: "Grant met with Boris, Amanda Milling and Jake Berry to discuss matters in the second week of the September sitting." Berry and Milling are important Johnson supporters in the Commons.

