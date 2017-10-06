Two further 2 Sisters chicken factories under investigation by FSA

Two further 2 Sisters poultry plants are being probed by the Food Standards Agency after an undercover investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

2 Sisters is the largest supplier in the UK of chickens to supermarkets but secret filming uncovered a series of potential breaches of food safety rules at a site in the West Midlands.

Two other British sites, whose locations have not been revealed, are now under investigation over hygiene concerns.

Marks and Spencer, Lidl, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Tesco suspended taking chicken from the plant over hygiene concerns.

A statement from the FSA read: "This inspection has not identified food safety issues on these premises, but it highlighted issues requiring management attention, for example in relation to some aspects of staff training and stock control.

"We are working with the major retailers supplied by 2 Sisters, as well as reviewing information from various other sources."