Anti-Putin protests erupt across Russia on his birthday

Riot police take down one demonstrator. Credit: AP

Anti-Vladimir Putin protests erupted across Russia as supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny demanded his release from prison. The wave of demonstrations happened as Putin celebrated his 65th birthday while Navalny served a 20-day jail term for calling for an earlier unsanctioned protest. A rally in Putin's hometown of St Petersburg Violent ended in violent clashes with police. Several hundred protesters, most of them students, waved Russian flags and chanted "Russia will be free!" and "Let Navalny run!".

Demonstrators in St Petersburg. Credit: AP

Police warned them the rally wasn't sanctioned and urged them to disperse, but let the protest continue for hours without trying to break it up. More than 1,000 people gathered at Marsovo Pole park and marched across the city, cutting traffic and chanting "Russia without Putin!" and "Putin, retire!" Police later cracked down on the demonstrators, detaining dozens after some tried to break through police lines. Protestor Dmitry Samokhin, 18, said: "Putin has been in charge since I was born. The country is mired in stagnation and I want to see changes."

Demonstrators wave Russian flags during a rally in Moscow. Credit: AP