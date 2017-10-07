Boris Johnson warns only Tory 'nutters' want to oust Theresa May

Only Tory party “nutters” want to oust Prime Minister Theresa May, a move that could trigger a fresh election, which "the people of this country don't want,” Boris Johnson has said.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the foreign secretary, who was accused of overshadowing May at last week’s Tory Party conference, backed the prime minister to "deliver Brexit” and compared those plotting to remove her to a herd of elephants that "sniffed the air" but turned back.

"For heaven's sake: in the last three years we have had two elections and a referendum,” Johnson wrote. “They certainly don't want to see a Tory leadership contest that would inevitably trigger further demands for an election."

“We need a strong Conservative government to keep the economy moving forward," he added, rather than the "bonkers and unaffordable" policies of the Labour Party.

"Above all the people of this country want us to get on and deliver Brexit - and we need Theresa to do it.”