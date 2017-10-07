Cloudy, calm conditions

Calm and cloudy for us today and soggy for some if us this Saturday. Rain moving through northern England, sometimes heavy, and slipping southwards into the Midlands and Wales. There'll also be showery outbreaks and longer downpours across Scotland and the south-east of England. Cornwall will be prone to steadier rain and a brisk breeze. Despite the lack of fine, bright skies it'll remain on the mild side.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: