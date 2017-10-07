Donald Trump: Only 'one thing' will solve North Korea nuclear crisis

Only "one thing" will work to resolve the North Korea nuclear crisis, Donald Trump has warned.

Mr Trump made the ominous prediction days after Rex Tillerson said the administration was in "direct" talks with Pyongyang.

It comes after the stand-off between the two countries over the regime's bid to make nuclear weapons reached its deepest levels in years.

The US president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged a number of insults and threats in recent months.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mr Trump said North Korea had been making "fools" out of US negotiators for 25 years.

He warned that "only one thing" would work to resolve the crisis.