Farmers urge government to provide post-Brexit clarity

Farmers are calling on the government to provide direction and answers on the future of British farming after the UK leaves the European Union.

Some fruit farmers, who rely heavily on migrant labour, fear a shortage of workers following Brexit could have a devastating impact on the industry.

The NFU are calling for a special visa to be created for seasonal work. The union want guarantees from the government soon and say major players from the industry are already pulling out of Britain due to the uncertainty.

Ali Capper, a fruit farmer in Worcestershire, said a lack of migrant workers would make harvesting crops very difficult, telling ITV News: "It's the difference between be able to pick a crop and being able to have to walk past it and leave it to rot in the field.

"It's a serious prospect, especially for the very perishable crops like strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries.

"It's nonsense that we would take the quintessentially British apple or British strawberry and grow that somewhere else and import them in. It's mad."