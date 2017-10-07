Government promises to fund fire safety work in wake of Grenfell disaster 'not being kept'

Whitehall is refusing to meet promises to fund fire safety improvements in response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy, it has been claimed.

Local authorities say that funding measures such as the installation of sprinklers from their own budgets would mean less money to invest in new council homes or pay for running repairs on existing stock.

Jane Urquhart, who holds the housing portfolio on Nottingham City Council, said the works planned on high-rises in her area were considered "additional rather than essential" by the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, she said: "We found that really difficult to understand given that in the refurbishment of the Houses of Parliament sprinklers are considered essential, so we thought it was quite incredible that they were essential for the Houses of Parliament but not essential for residents of high-rises."

The Labour councillor added: "Safety must come at the top of the list and the works that we have considered will be done; the impact will be that fewer new homes will be built and our other housing will not have the repairs that it needs."