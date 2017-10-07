Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Car 'mounts pavement and hits pedestrians' outside Natural History Museum

Police at the scene outside the Natural History Museum. Credit: Afra Wang

Several people have been injured after a car reportedly ploughed into people outside London's Natural History Museum.

A man was arrested at the scene on Exhibition Road in South Kensington shortly after 2.20pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers are on scene, and the London Ambulance Service have been called.

"A man has been arrested at the scene."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Pictures and footage from the scene showed street damage and a massive police presence in the capital's museum district, home to the NHM, the Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The area is a magnet for tourists, including lots of children.

Video footage on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground in the middle of Exhibition Road.

The Natural History Museum. Credit: PA

None of the four people around him are in uniform.

Behind them is a black Toyota car with its driver's door open, which appears to have collided with a silver Vauxhall saloon.

More to follow.