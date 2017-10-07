- ITV Report
Car 'mounts pavement and hits pedestrians' outside Natural History Museum
Several people have been injured after a car reportedly ploughed into people outside London's Natural History Museum.
A man was arrested at the scene on Exhibition Road in South Kensington shortly after 2.20pm.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers are on scene, and the London Ambulance Service have been called.
"A man has been arrested at the scene."
Pictures and footage from the scene showed street damage and a massive police presence in the capital's museum district, home to the NHM, the Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.
The area is a magnet for tourists, including lots of children.
Video footage on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground in the middle of Exhibition Road.
None of the four people around him are in uniform.
Behind them is a black Toyota car with its driver's door open, which appears to have collided with a silver Vauxhall saloon.
More to follow.