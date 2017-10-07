Louisiana bracing for Category 1 Hurricane Nate after havoc wreaked across Central America

Louisiana is bracing for Hurricane Nate as the Category 1 wind makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

Nate is expected to make landfall on Saturday night US time, and many parts of the southeastern state have been declared emergency zones.

A number of Central American countries have already been battered by Nate, with several people left dead.

Donald Trump issued federal assistance for Louisiana over the weekend - including many coastal areas - as Nate approaches.

Forecasters predict Nate will hit across the US Gulf Coast.

Currently winds as strong as 85mph have been recorded, but it is feared the hurricane could gain strength.