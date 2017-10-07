Police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Danish police say they have found body parts including the decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Ms Wall died after going on a trip with Danish inventor Peter Madsen aboard his homemade submarine UC3 Nautilus on August 10.

Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said that her head, legs and clothes were found on Friday in plastic bags with a knife and "heavy metal pieces" to make them sink near where her naked headless torso was found on August 21.

Inventor Madsen has said Ms Wall died after being accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine.

He has denied charges of killing Ms Wall, and faces between five years and life in prison if convicted.