- ITV Report
Police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall
Danish police say they have found body parts including the decapitated head of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.
Ms Wall died after going on a trip with Danish inventor Peter Madsen aboard his homemade submarine UC3 Nautilus on August 10.
Copenhagen police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen said that her head, legs and clothes were found on Friday in plastic bags with a knife and "heavy metal pieces" to make them sink near where her naked headless torso was found on August 21.
Inventor Madsen has said Ms Wall died after being accidentally hit by a heavy hatch in the submarine.
He has denied charges of killing Ms Wall, and faces between five years and life in prison if convicted.
But police have said 15 stab wounds were found on the torso found at sea off Copenhagen.
Her arms are still missing and the cause of death has not yet been established yet.
Ms Wall, who had worked for the New York Times, The Guardian, South China Morning Post and Vice Magazine, boarded the submarine on the evening of August 10, reportedly as part of an assignment.
Madsen previously claimed he then dropped off his passenger at Copenhagen harbour during the night.
The journalist's boyfriend alerted police the next morning that the submarine had not returned to Copenhagen as expected after its test run.
A major search was launched involving the Danish Navy, including two helicopters and three ships, which briefly spotted the sub before it sank.
Rescue crews reported seeing Madsen standing aboard the submarine wearing trademark military fatigues in the vessel's tower whilst it was still afloat.