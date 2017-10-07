Ringleader of Tory plot to oust May told to 'shut up' as PM vows calm leadership

Theresa May is facing mounting speculation about her leadership. Credit: PA

The ringleader of the Tory plot to oust Theresa May has been roundly condemned by senior party figures as the Prime Minister promised to provide "calm leadership". Mrs May brushed aside calls from rebel Tory MPs to stand aside and said she had the "full support" of her Cabinet in her first public appearance since her mishap-strewn conference speech. Meanwhile, former party chairman Grant Shapps was slapped down by a string of colleagues after it emerged he was the driving force behind the attempted coup.

Mr Shapps, who has claimed to have the backing of around 30 MPs - with some Cabinet members also privately offering support - said the demands for an election were growing. But Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said he should "shut up" and Charles Walker, vice chairman of the powerful Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, said the attempt to force a leadership contest lacked credibility and was doomed to fail.

Former Conservatives party chairman Grant Shapps. Credit: PA

Tory MP Michael Fabricant described Mr Shapps as "embittered" while colleague Vicky Ford dismissed Mr Shapps as "completely out of touch", revealing "he's not even in our WhatsApp group". Mr Shapps was reportedly later added to the group on the app, simply so colleagues could make clear their fury at his move. Mrs Leadsom, who ran against Mrs May for the party leadership in 2016 only to pull out of the contest, said: "I don't think that there's anything like 30 others and I think what Grant Shapps is doing is incredibly unhelpful. "Like a lot of my colleagues have said today, he should shut up." She told BBC Radio 4's Any Questions that Mrs May "has the absolute support of her entire Cabinet and of her party". Arriving for a charity event in her Maidenhead constituency, the Prime Minister was determined to present an image of business as normal. "Now what the country needs is calm leadership, and that's what I am providing with the full support of my Cabinet," she said. "Next week I am going to be updating MPs on my Florence speech, which has given real momentum to the Brexit talks, and I will also be introducing a draft Bill to cap energy prices, which will stop ordinary working families from being ripped off." Other senior ministers have rallied around Mrs May, with Environment Secretary Michael Gove saying the overwhelming majority of Conservative members and all of the MPs he had spoken to "very much want the Prime Minister to stay".