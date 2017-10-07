US rapper Nelly arrested after sexual assault claim

US rapper Nelly has been arrested after allegations of sexual assault.

Authorities in Washington said that a woman called police in the early hours of Saturday morning and claimed she had been sexually assaulted by the artist, real name Cornell Haynes, on a tour bus.

The 42-year-old musician, who had just been performing at the White River Amphitheatre in the area, was arrested and taken into custody less than an hour later.

A statement from the Auburn Police Department, read: "At 3:48am a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper Nelly.