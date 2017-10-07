Majority of Calais migrants seek refuge in the UK

The majority of migrants in Calais head to the French port city hoping to make it across the Channel to Britain, according to a new survey.

The survey by Auberge des Migrants, found 92.5 % of Calais migrants want to apply for asylum in the UK.

Of those who seek to come to Britain, 62% want to come because they have relatives or friends in the UK.

The charity found 15% want to come to Britain to study while a further 10% seek refuge in the UK as they believe the Dublin regulation does not apply, although UK is one of the 32 'Dublin states'.

The Dublin Regulation establishes the EU Member State responsible for an asylum application. The criteria for establishing responsibility includes family considerations, to recent possession of visa or residence permit in an EU country.

Only 6.5% those questioned said they wanted to stay in France although the majority either did not know about, or were unwilling, to seek refuge in the reception centres (CAES) around France .

The charity found many migrants were put off applying for asylum in France as they were frightened of being expelled to Italy or Greece, countries that believe can not accommodate them properly.