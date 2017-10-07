Woman arrested after trying to 'climb Buckingham Palace gates'

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried scaling the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Scotland Yard said the woman was seen attempting to climb the royal residence's front gates.

The individual, in her thirties, was arrested on suspicion of trespass shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman didn't manage to access Buckingham Palace's grounds.

She remains in custody at a central London police station, but the incident is not being treated as terror related.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "The woman, believed to be in in her 30s was quickly detained by officers before she gained access to the palace grounds."