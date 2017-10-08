Catalonia referendum: Thousands march in Barcelona for pro-Spanish unity

Thousands of people are marching in Barcelona for Spanish unity. Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Thousands of people are marching at a pro-Spanish unity demonstration in Barcelona after the controversial Catalonia independence referendum. Many protesters against the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain gathered in a central square carrying Spanish and Catalan flags. Some chanted "Don't be fooled, Catalonia is Spain" and called for Catalan president Carles Puigdemont to go to prison.

Thousands are rallying to call for unity in Spain following the controversial referendum. Credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Sunday's rally comes a week after Puigdemont and other separatist leaders of the Catalan government held a referendum on secession that Spain's top court had suspended. Catalan authorities say they won the referendum by a landslide, but Spain says the vote was illegal, invalid and unconstitutional. Puigdemont has pledged to push ahead for independence anyway and is set to address the regional parliament on Tuesday "to report on the current political situation." Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy vows that his government will not allow Catalonia to break away from the rest of the country.

Some protesters gathered in barcelona chanted "Don't be fooled, Catalonia is Spain". Credit: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais published Sunday, Rajoy said that he will consider employing any measure "allowed by the law" to stop the region's separatists. Rajoy said that includes the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which would allow the central government to take control of the governance of a region "if the regional government does not comply with the obligations of the Constitution." "The ideal situation would be that I don't have to find drastic solutions, but for that to happen there will have to be some rectifications (by Catalan leaders)," Rajoy said.

Spanish police officers watch as demonstrators march Credit: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti