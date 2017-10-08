Cubans mark 50th anniversary of Che Guevara's death

Thousands of Cubans have paid tribute to the Communist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Che was a key figure in Cuba's uprising against the US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista in the 1950s.

He remains an icon for many in the country today.

Thousands turned out to celebrate his memory in the city of Santa Clara, which he helped to liberate in 1959.