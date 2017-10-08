- ITV Report
Cubans mark 50th anniversary of Che Guevara's death
Thousands of Cubans have paid tribute to the Communist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara on the 50th anniversary of his death.
Che was a key figure in Cuba's uprising against the US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista in the 1950s.
He remains an icon for many in the country today.
Thousands turned out to celebrate his memory in the city of Santa Clara, which he helped to liberate in 1959.
Cuban President Raul Castro led tributes at the memorial by the revolutionary's grave site.
Many ordinary citizens also came to pay their respects to the man who helped shape their country's recent history.
Che was killed in 1967 while trying to launch a left-wing uprising in Bolivia.
His remains were discovered buried in a clandestine grave, and were later transferred to Cuba in 1997.