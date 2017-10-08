Dove apologise for 'racist' advert they say 'missed the mark'

Dove has apologised after the brand was accused of racism over an online advertising campaign.

The company admitted it had "missed the mark" with an image posted on Facebook.

The advert showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman underneath.

The campaign has since been removed from Facebook and Dove tweeted: "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of colour thoughtfully.

"We deeply regret the offence it caused."