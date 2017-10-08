Several killed in Ghana capital gas explosions

Several people have been killed after a tanker exploded at a petrol station in the capital of Ghana.

The explosion in the Legon suburb of north-west Accra on Saturday was followed by a secondary blast, and there were a number of casualties, authorities said.

Videos of the explosion posted on social media showed a blazing mushroom cloud.

Ghana's deputy information minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the fire had been controlled and firefighters were now controlling the second explosion.