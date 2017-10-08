- ITV Report
Man released following Natural History Museum crash
A 47-year-old man arrested after a minicab ploughed into pedestrians near to the Natural History Museum has been released "under investigation", say police.
Eleven people were injured after the vehicle mounted the pavement in South Kensington, west London on Saturday afternoon.
Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, was released on Sunday morning "under investigation".
The incident which occurred at 2.20pm immediately sparked a full-scale security lockdown in the area but police later confirmed the collision was not terror-related.
Police said the arrested man was among nine people who were taken to hospital to be treated for a range of head or leg injuries.
Detective Constable Darren Case, from the roads and transport policing command, said: "Because of where this collision occurred and the number of pedestrians involved, I fully appreciate the concern and alarm this incident caused.
"Inquiries have established that this incident is not terrorist related and I'd like to thank those who came to assist the injured.
"Thankfully there are no serious injuries, with the majority now discharged from hospital.
"We are grateful for the patience of those in and around the area following the disruption caused.
"We would ask anybody who saw what happened, or who have any pictures or moving footage that could help us gain a greater understanding of what happened, to get in touch with us."
Video footage posted on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground by members of the public in an area popular with families with young children.
Those hurt were mostly suffering from head or leg injuries, the London Ambulance Service said.