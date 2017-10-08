Man released following Natural History Museum crash

A 47-year-old man arrested after a minicab ploughed into pedestrians near to the Natural History Museum has been released "under investigation", say police.

Eleven people were injured after the vehicle mounted the pavement in South Kensington, west London on Saturday afternoon.

Scotland Yard said the man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, was released on Sunday morning "under investigation".

The incident which occurred at 2.20pm immediately sparked a full-scale security lockdown in the area but police later confirmed the collision was not terror-related.

Police said the arrested man was among nine people who were taken to hospital to be treated for a range of head or leg injuries.