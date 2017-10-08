Mike Pence walks out of NFL game after players kneel during national anthem

The US vice president has walked out of an American football game after some players knelt during the national anthem, a protest against perceived racial injustice that is becoming a growing row.

Mike Pence tweeted that "I will always stand for our flag and national anthem".

A number of NFL players have been kneeling in protest against police brutality against African Americans.

The row escalated last month when President Donald Trump called for players who knelt during the anthem to be fired, and urged fans to boycott games.