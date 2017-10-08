Nicola Sturgeon: 'Premature' to set a date on second Scottish independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be "premature" to call for a second referendum on Scottish independence due to the uncertainties of Brexit.

The First Minister of Scotland told ITV's Peston on Sunday that it was necessary to "let the dust settle" - but insisted that the case for Scotland being independent had "arguably never been greater" with Brexit looming.

In March Ms Sturgeon formally requested a second referendum to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019 after gaining the support of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.

Back then she said her mandate for another vote was "beyond question" as it would be "democratically indefensible and utterly unsustainable" to attempt to stand in the way.

However in June, the First Minister announced a "reset" of the timing for a fresh vote on Scotland's place in the UK, saying it was likely that the Scottish Government's view on this would be set out in the autumn of 2018.

"My feeling during the General Election was that, whatever people thought about independence, for or against it or undecided, there is a sense that because of the uncertainty of Brexit, because so many things feel to be up in the air right now, that it is premature to effectively set a date right now," said Mr Sturgeon.

"We need to let the dust settle and that's effectively what I've accepted."