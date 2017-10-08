- ITV Report
-
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Premature' to set a date on second Scottish independence referendum
Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be "premature" to call for a second referendum on Scottish independence due to the uncertainties of Brexit.
The First Minister of Scotland told ITV's Peston on Sunday that it was necessary to "let the dust settle" - but insisted that the case for Scotland being independent had "arguably never been greater" with Brexit looming.
In March Ms Sturgeon formally requested a second referendum to be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019 after gaining the support of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.
Back then she said her mandate for another vote was "beyond question" as it would be "democratically indefensible and utterly unsustainable" to attempt to stand in the way.
However in June, the First Minister announced a "reset" of the timing for a fresh vote on Scotland's place in the UK, saying it was likely that the Scottish Government's view on this would be set out in the autumn of 2018.
"My feeling during the General Election was that, whatever people thought about independence, for or against it or undecided, there is a sense that because of the uncertainty of Brexit, because so many things feel to be up in the air right now, that it is premature to effectively set a date right now," said Mr Sturgeon.
"We need to let the dust settle and that's effectively what I've accepted."
Ms Sturgeon refused to say whether she had made a misjudgment in calling for another independence referendum ahead of the UK leaving the European Union in March 2019, but added: "Brexit is not a circumstance that I want to be in.
"I think the whole thing is a disaster and I think it's going to get worse. So I've tried to judge things as best I can based on the best interests of Scotland."
As for when she will push for another vote, the Scottish First Minister said: "I think we will have to have some clarity towards the end of next year because the exit point is March 2019 and Europe says, and I think Theresa May accepts this, there will be a period of ratification of whatever has been agreed.
"I think that's the point to take a fresh look at it and say do we have that clarity... at timing."
She added: "The case for independence doesn't rest of Brexit, you don't have to be against Brexit to support Scottish independence but what it is is a really stark illustration of what can happen to a country when we don't take the big decisions over our future ourselves and instead we let them be taken elsewhere.
"We've been taken down a path now that we didn't want to go down and it's potentially deeply damaging to jobs and to living standards and to all sorts of other aspects of our life here."