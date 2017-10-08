Pedestrian dies after collision with car on M27 slip road

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a car on a motorway slip road.

The accident, involving a grey Citroen Xsara, happened on the M27 at Eastleigh, at 7.10pm on Saturday.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a grey Citroen Xsara on the entry slip road at junction five eastbound (Southampton airport/Eastleigh).

"The man, who is believed to be aged in his 20s, died of his injuries at the scene.

"The slip road and two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed for a number of hours to allow a thorough investigation to take place."