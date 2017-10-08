Advertisement

Teenager 'was deliberately run over twice by truck'

The man was struck twice as he walked home on Warmdene Avenue, East Sussex. Credit: Google Earth

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was allegedly "deliberately" run over by a truck twice.

The 19-year-old victim was walking on the pavement in Warmdene Avenue, Patcham, near Brighton, East Sussex, when he was struck by the vehicle at around 8.47pm on Saturday.

Police said the truck had is reported to have run over the man before turning around and going over him again as he lay on the ground.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Our initial indications are that this was a deliberate act in which a pick-up truck ran over the man on the pavement, before stopping and turning around, and driving over him again as his body lay on the floor.

We are still in the early stages of our investigation and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.> However, in light of recent events, it is important to note that we are not treating it as terror-related.

– Detective Inspector Ian Still

Sussex Police spokesman that the vehicle involved the alleged attack was a "dirty pick-up truck, with a double cab and an open back".

After striking the man twice, it then accelerated east on Mackie Avenue, the force said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.