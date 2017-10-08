Teenager 'was deliberately run over twice by truck'

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was allegedly "deliberately" run over by a truck twice.

The 19-year-old victim was walking on the pavement in Warmdene Avenue, Patcham, near Brighton, East Sussex, when he was struck by the vehicle at around 8.47pm on Saturday.

Police said the truck had is reported to have run over the man before turning around and going over him again as he lay on the ground.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.