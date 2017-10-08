May won't 'hide from a challenge' amid cabinet reshuffle rumours

Theresa May has promised not to “hide from a challenge" amid rumours of an impending cabinet reshuffle that could see Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson demoted.

The prime minister, who withstood an attempted coup after difficult Tory party conference last week, has come under pressure to freshen up her cabinet in the hope of bolstering her authority.

In his column for the Sunday Telegraph, Johnson backed "determined" May, writing, “the people of this country want us to get on and deliver Brexit - and we need Theresa to do it.”

Johnson was accused of overshadowing the prime minister in Manchester, setting out his personal Brexit “red lines” in a keynote conference speech.

May, who has faced calls to sack her foreign secretary, told the Sunday Times it was her job to make sure she had the “best people” in government.

When asked about Johnson, she said: "I didn't come into politics for an easy life.

"It has never been my style to hide from a challenge and I'm not going to start now.

"I'm the PM, and part of my job is to make sure I always have the best people in my Cabinet, to make the most of the wealth of talent available to me in the party."