Gender question on census could be made voluntary over concerns it excludes trans people

Britons may no longer be required to identify whether they are male or female on official census forms under recommendations made to officials.

A report suggested changes should be made to the official questionnaire after research found the question was discriminatory for trans or non-binary people - and was seen as "irrelevant and intrusive" by many respondents.

In future, it recommended the form's scope could be widened to take in more gender identities such as an "other" category or the question on sexual identity could be made optional.

The suggestions were made in a report carried out for the Office of National Statistics, which administrates the census in England and and Wales.

A census is held every ten years - with the last one in 2011 - and requires all households to fill out details about their households for official government records.