Weather: Sunny spells, but showers in the north and west

Today: Largely dry today with sunny spells for many and light winds. However, patchy light rain or showers will affect northern and western parts, with cloudy skies and outbreaks of drizzle possible in the far southwest.

Tonight: Skies will be largely cloudy in the west overnight with patchy rain or drizzle. Staying largely dry in the east with clear spells and the odd mist or fog patch.

Monday: Largely cloudy skies, with some brighter spells at times. Many places staying mostly dry, but the odd spot of rain is possible. More persistent rain spreading across the north later.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Windy on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain moving southeast, the odd shower elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain for many on Wednesday and windy too, but turning largely dry Thursday.