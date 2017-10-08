- ITV Report
Woman held while 'trying to scale Buckingham Palace gates' is charged as drunk and disorderly
A woman arrested after attempting to scale the front gates of Buckingham Palace has been charged with being drunk and disorderly, Scotland Yard said.
Jessica Davey, 35, of West London, was held after she was spotted apparently trying to climb the gates to the palace shortly before 6pm on Saturday.
She was today charged with being drunk and disorderly and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 9 October.