80,000 Monarch Airlines customers returned to UK

Around 80,000 Monarch Airlines customers who were abroad at the time of the company's collapse have been returned to the UK, the transport secretary has said.

Chris Grayling told MPs this is around 75% of the 110,000 passengers affected by the largest airline failure in UK history.

Other airlines are "already directly appealing" to former Monarch employees after almost 2,000 lost their jobs with the collapse of the company, Grayling added.