Boris Johnson hits out at 'so-called friends and allies' after media reports he would refuse cabinet demotion

Boris Johnson has hit out at "so-called friends and allies" in a Whatsapp rant about media reports which suggested he would refuse to go if he was demoted in a cabinet reshuffle.

In the message to Conservative MPs, the Foreign Secretary said he was "fed up to the back teeth" with the reports.

It follows reports in The Sun and The Telegraph, with the latter quoting one backer of Mr Johnson as saying that there was a "stench of death" emanating from Downing Street.

The message, which has been posted on social media, read: "I do not know who these people are.

"I do not know if they are really my friends and allies or if they represent some sinister band of imposters.

"I heartily disagree with the sense, tone and spirit of what they are quoted as saying."

Prime Minister Theresa May has faced repeated calls from Tory MPs to sack Mr Johnson after he set out his own "red lines" on the Brexit negotiations in defiance of Government policy.

However over the weekend, pro-Brexit MPs hit back, urging Mrs May to get rid of Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has argued for a "softer", pro-business Brexit that would protect jobs and investment.