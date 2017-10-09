OAP newlyweds in honeymoon nightmare after 13-hour easyJet flight to Portugal - which landed in UK

Geoff and Sheila Bliss's honeymoon to Portugal was ruined. Credit: SWNS

Two of Britain's oldest newlyweds have been put off flying for life after a flight taking them on honeymoon turned into the thing of nightmares. Geoff Bliss, 84, and wife Sheila, 80, ended up back in the UK after an easyJet aircraft spent 13.5 hours trying to fly between Bristol and Madeira - without even touching Portuguese soil. The plane made two aborted landings, as well as two unscheduled stops to refuel, before the flight turned around and flew back to Britain. Passengers were also faced with a food shortage, as many flyers were left with just a bag of peanuts each. Normally the journey takes just three hours and 40 minutes. Despite being offered new flights the next day the newlyweds decided to ditch their honeymoon, with Mrs Bliss vowing never to fly again.

The flight was from Bristol to Madeira. Credit: PA

The Blisses, who met as teenagers, wed as widowers in Weston-super-Mare last month. They were due to fly to Madeira's Funchal Airport from Bristol at 7.20am on October 2, but strong winds meant they were unable to land. With four other planes circling overhead, the plane headed to Tenerife where passengers were kept on board as it re-fuelled for an hour. The plane flew back to Madeira to try a second unsuccessful landing. It then re-routed to land at Faro in Portugal, one hour and fifteen minutes away. But with the collapse of rival airline Monarch, passengers were once again kept on the plane - because there were no hotel vacancies in the area. EasyJet then ordered that the plane fly back to the UK.

Passengers had to make do with snacking on nuts. Credit: PA

"Our friends and neighbours all said, 'What the hell are you doing back here? You're supposed to be on holiday'," Mr Bliss said. "I felt the way they handled things wasn't very good. My wife has refused point blank to ever go on a plane again." An offer to be at the airport for 5.30am the next morning for a third attempt at landing in Madeira was declined. "I told the rep, 'Forget it. We're going home'. Our honeymoon had been totally ruined," Mr Bliss said. What was supposed to be a 1,480 mile flight took more than 13 hours and a total of 3,713 miles. In that time the newlyweds could have flown to Singapore, Japan, Mexico or even Mauritius. A spokesman for easyJet said: "EasyJet can confirm that, like other airlines, some of its flights to and from Funchal early this week have been unable to land or depart. "This has been due to high winds at the airport gusting above the limits of the aircraft.