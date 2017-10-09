Catalonia: Decision expected on independence from Spain

The Catalan president plans to address the region's parliament on Tuesday evening - with an expectation that he will say whether or not he is declaring independence from Spain.

The Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has insisted Spain will not be divided should Catalonia declare independence.

Some separatist politicians say Carles Puigdemont has no other choice but to make a declaration of independence for the wealthy northeastern region, which has a population of 7.5 million people.

A disputed referendum on the issue earlier this month, which the government declared to be "illegal", saw more than 90% of Catalans vote in favour of secession.

Some ruling coalition members say any independence declaration could be simply "symbolic."